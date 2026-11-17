Fallout star Walton Goggins has suggested that a fourth season of the Amazon Prime show isn’t guaranteed.

Speaking at an event attended by GamesRadar+, Goggins spoke highly of the Fallout show and said that “if” it gets a fourth season, then it would continue to stay loyal to the games.

He said this in relation to season three, which Goggins has previously confirmed wrapped filming last month. He says this will stay true to the spirit of the source material.

“Everybody behind the scenes, including Howard Cummings, who’s our production designer, and [showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jonathan Nolan], who play the game, are constantly putting Easter eggs into the show and exploring and reminding people [of] the roots of this story,” Goggins said.

“I feel confident that we’ve done that in season three, and if we get the opportunity to come back for season four, that would continue to honor how sacred this is to people. It’s not something that we take lightly.”

Indeed, Amazon has yet to greenlight Fallout for a fourth season, and there’s no indication that season three will wrap up everyone’s storylines. It appears that Amazon has been greenlighting the show one season at a time, although it did renew the show for a third season well ahead of the second’s release.

The Fallout show has – mostly – proven to be a hit with critics and fans alike. There have been some gripes when it comes to its faithfulness to the games, especially as the second season took us to Nevada years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas.

This meant some canon decisions had to be made regarding the Legion, the NCR, and Mr. House, but the show managed, for the most part, to write around parts of the setting the player could influence in the games.

Fallout season three is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.