Walmart could have leaked Nintendo Switch Online’s next GameCube games

Retailer Walmart has potentially leaked a pair of GameCube classics next in line for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

As spotted by social media users, an image on Walmart’s website – captured below by VGC – shows a selection of NSO games. However, two of them are not currently announced.

GameCube classics Metroid Prime 2 and Pikmin 2 are prominently included on the games roster. This could be an error on Walmart’s part, but it’s also possible it’s gone early with an official Nintendo asset.

Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube library is only available to Switch 2 users and, currently, eight titles are available.

Nintendo has only confirmed three other GameCube games coming to the service in the future; Super Mario Sunshine, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

The original Metroid Prime game received a full remaster on Nintendo Switch 2023, while the first two Pikmin games were released as standalone HD titles the same year.

In a recently published book, Metroid Prime series producer Kensuke Tanabe said he’d like more players to be able to experience the Metroid Prime 2’s multiplayer mode.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.