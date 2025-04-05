Visitors discover Switch 2 has already been added to the Nintendo Museum

Days after its full reveal, Nintendo has added a Switch 2 exhibition to the Nintendo Museum.

The Nintendo Museum opened in Kyoto, Japan last October, allowing visitors to explore a comprehensive product gallery, and try interactive exhibits featuring its old toys, or retro games on giant controllers.

The main entrance of the Museum features a large, open space, with different sections dedicated to each of Nintendo’s past game platforms.

As pictured by Nintendo historian Before Mario, Nintendo has already added a Switch 2 section to this area, allowing visitors to take an up-close look at the new hardware, plus its accessories such as the Switch 2 Camera and Pro Controller.

New section added to the Nintendo Museum!Ever expanding history. — Beforemario (@beforemario.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T05:56:12.998Z

Switch 2 will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this week’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

VGC published a Nintendo Museum review shortly after its opening last year.

We wrote: “When the Nintendo Museum is viewed in this light, as a spirited showcase of all the beloved memories you have for the company and its creations, you can truly appreciate it for what it is right now: a fun day out that reminds you of why you fell in love with Nintendo in the first place”

“Some will surely be disappointed by the lack of depth from its exhibits, but if you go in with the expectation that you’re likely to leave having learned very little, beyond how to pack a human-sized N64 controller into a suitcase, you’ll likely have a more enjoyable experience overall.”