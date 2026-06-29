Virtua Fighter Crossroads reveals new playable character ‘Bakunawa Killer’ at EVO 2025

Sega has shown more of Virtua Fighter Crossroads’ cinematic story campaign, with the reveal of the ‘Bakunawa Killer’ character.

“The so-called ‘Bakunawa Killer’ has been tied to a series of violent attacks throughout Vilasapara,” reads a description for the latest trailer, which debuted at EVO on Sunday. “It seems Pai Chan has been searching for him, but why…”

The new character will be playable in Virtua Fighter Crossroads’ Battle Mode, Sega said.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s revamp of the classic fighting game series features a cinematic story campaign, which its developer calls ‘The Fighting Adventure’. The mode features branching stories and takes place in a city of brawlers, where the use of firearms has been outlawed.

Speaking to VGC at Summer Game Fest this month, producer Riichiro Yamada said he wants to design a story that players will want to experience multiple times, with meaningful branches and differences based on the choices they make.

The game’s writing team includes Sega Japan veterans with experience on games like Yakuza and Persona, alongside Brad Kane (Ghost of Tsushima, As Dusk Falls) and David Hayter (Watchmen, X-Men, and the og voice of Solid Snake).

Classic characters will show up in the story playing major roles – in the Summer Games Fest trailer, for example, we see series veteran Pai Chan, who has been there since the start, show up to rescue Cielo and friends.