Virtua Fighter Crossroads writers include David Hayter of Solid Snake fame and Persona staff

Virtua Fighter Crossroads’ expansive story mode features the writing talents of David Hayter, Shinji Yamamoto, and more.

The news was announced during Sega’s Virtua Fighter Crossroads Showcase, which aired following a new game trailer at Summer Game Fest 2026.

Best known by video game fans for voicing Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series, Hayter’s writing credits include films like X-Men, The Scorpion King, and Watchmen. In Crossroads, Hayter acts as world building supervisor.

He took to social media to share the news, saying, “Finally, I can announce that I’ve been overseeing ‘World Development’ on the epic new Virtua Fighter Crossroads for the past year. This is my first job working as a writer in games. And what a game to start with. I think you will enjoy it.”

Finally,



I can announce that I’ve been overseeing “World Development” on the epic new #VirtuaFighter , #Crossroads for the past year.



This is my first job, working as a writer in games.



And what a game to start with.



I think you will enjoy it. https://t.co/VYbmiZhTeq — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) June 6, 2026

Other writers include Brad Kane, who has worked on As Dusk Falls and Ghost of Tsushima, and Ryu Ga Gotoku’s own Tsuyoshi Furuta, best known for his work on the Like A Dragon (Yakuza) series and the Judgment games.

Shinji Yamamoto is also working as a scenario writer, who fans may recognize for his work on the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series, going back as far as Persona 3 and Devil Summoner 2.

Virtua Fighter Crossroads’ large-scale story mode came as a surprise to fans, and the knowledge that a talented team of writers has been developing the world should reassure and excite Virtua Fighter’s most dedicated audience.