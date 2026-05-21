Virtua Fighter 6 gameplay trailer appears to leak on bilibili

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a longer look at the gameplay of Virtua Fighter 6, and they may have just got their wish via allegedly leaked footage.

The footage appears to be an off-screen recording of an upcoming Virtua Fighter trailer. Gameplay sequences are spliced between interview footage of developers. The audio quality is quite poor, and very little dialogue can be heard or understood.

The footage bears a bilibili watermark, indicating it was likely posted to the Chinese social network ahead of finding its way to Reddit.

The allegedly leaked footage appears to show detailed animation work between fighters. It also bears a subtitle, implying the full title of the game would be ‘Virtua Fighter Crossroads.’ Again, there’s no confirmation that the footage is real or how old it could be.

The footage claims to show fighters exchanging blows, and extremely cinematic slow-down and camera zooms are applied to intensify the impacts from each character.

While some have raised doubts about the footage’s authenticity – especially in the modern era of AI – the Reddit community clearly believes it, with icyDragon231x saying, “Looks insaneee i want it now!!”

TheChocoCub said, “Gahhh DAYUM! That shit looks so cinematic, go head Virtua Fighter team. Take all the time you need,” with a string of fire emojis.

The new Virtua Fighter project was announced at The Game Awards 2024, with Ryu Ga Gotoku – best known for the Yakuza (Like a Dragon) series – at the helm. We’ve seen some clips of the game in action before, like at CES 2025, but we were assured that it was “not actual gameplay.”