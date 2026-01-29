Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Switch 2 release date marks the first Nintendo release in the series’ 33-year history

Sega has announced the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage.

The Switch 2 version of the game will be released on March 26, 2026, and will be available in both digital and physical editions.

While a Switch 2 port of a game already available on other platforms wouldn’t usually be a major event, this is particularly notable because it’s coming to a Nintendo platform.

Ever since the release of the first Virtua Fighter in arcades back in 1993, the series has never seen a single official release on a Nintendo system, meaning the upcoming release of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage on Switch 2 will mark the first Nintendo release in Virtua Fighter’s 33-year history.

Like the other versions of the game, the Switch 2 release will feature full cross-play, meaning players will be able to compete against opponents on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

To prepare for this, an Open Beta test will start on February 19, allowing Sega to test the network servers and cross-play performance on Switch 2.

As well as the standard digital edition of the game, which costs $19.99 / £15.99, the Switch 2 version will also have a 30th Anniversary Edition costing $49.99 / £39.99 which features the following (also available as separate DLC):

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage base game

Legendary Pack DLC

Yakuza Series Collaboration Pack DLC

Virtua Fighter 30th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set, Soundtrack Collection, and Ranking Titles

Virtua Fighter Pre-Production Artwork

Finally, a physical edition costing $49.99 / £54.99 will include the same content as the 30th Anniversary Edition as well as a double-sided poster containing Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage art on one side and the original Virtua Fighter cover art on the other side.