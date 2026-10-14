Viral co-op hit Peak is seemingly coming to PS5

Peak is seemingly coming to PlayStation 5.

Peak, the breakout viral hit developed by Aggro Crab and Landfall, is seemingly coming to a new platform. Peak was released on Steam on June 16, and went on to become a massive hit, both finanically and with players.

According to a new listing from the North American ratings board, the ESRB, a PlayStation 5 version of the game is on the way. While this port has yet to be formally announced, new platforms for the viral hit has been one of the most popular requests from fans.

Peak has sold over 10 million copies according to Aggro Crab and Landfall, making it one of the biggest indie hits of the last few years. The game sees players attempt to climb a mountain. Played in first-person, the game generated thousands of viral clips due to the game’s proximity chat system, meaning if players are far apart on a mountain, their voices will reflect this distance.

Players manage a stamina bar as they climb. If the stamina bar is empty, players can fall down the mountain, and if they aren’t revived, they’ll die. Each level in the game changes every day, cycling through pre-made elements in order to maintain replayability.

The game would go on to win mulitple awards including Best multiplayer game at the Golden Joystick Awards, the Better With Friends award at The Steam Awards 2025 and more.