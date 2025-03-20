Vintage specialist Retro Games is working on a full-sized Amiga 1200 replica but says it’s been delayed by legal disputes

Vintage specialist Retro Games Ltd says it plans to release a full-sized Amiga 1200 but is being held up by legal issues.

Retro Games specialises in making mini and full-sized recreations of classic gaming systems, each of which includes a number of built-in games and support for the playing of game ROMs via USB drive.

The company has already released a mini version of the Amiga 500, the Commodore 64 and the Atari 400, all of which have keyboards as part of their design but are purely decorative and don’t work because they’re too small.

However, it has also released full-sized versions of the Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum, which have fully working keyboards, making it easier to play the wide range of keyboard-supported games originally released on those systems.

Since the release of the A500 Mini back in April 2022, many (including VGC’s own review at the time) have been asking for a full-sized version of the Amiga so it too can play keyboard-supported games.

Retro Games has previously said it hoped to make a full-sized Amiga. In a new statement posted on its Facebook page, it has now confirmed that it is indeed working on one, which will be based on its popular Amiga 1200 model, but that the product is being delayed by legal issues involving Hyperion Entertainment, the company behind the AmigaOS 4 operating system.

“As everyone knows, it has long been our intention to release a full-size sequel to The A500 Mini in Q1 of 2025,” the company stated. “Despite the best efforts of our team and partners, this will sadly not be possible within that timeline.

“Unfortunately, the ongoing legal disputes between Hyperion Entertainment and the Amiga parties are preventing us from proceeding with manufacturing. Many of you in ‘the Amiga scene’ will recall that Hyperion initiated legal action against the Amiga parties in 2018, and in 2019 they even tried, unsuccessfully, to challenge the release of The A500 Mini, despite such interference being a “Hyperion Prohibited Action” under their 2009 Settlement Agreement.

“Our friends at Amiga and Cloanto, who have supported us throughout the development of The C64, The Vic 20 and The A500 Mini, have been working tirelessly to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible. However, our manufacturing and retail partners have chosen to postpone the release of our full-sized machine until the legal situation is fully resolved. We appreciate the disappointment and frustration that these delays cause, but unfortunately the situation is completely beyond our control.

“In the near future, we will share more details about the machine itself, including images, features and software line-up, including one brand new game that will make its debut on the machine. We will also issue a revised release date which will be as soon as is practically possible.

“Thank you for your continued patience and support. We do understand that you are as frustrated as we are. Whilst these legal issues do not directly involve us, they do of course have an effect on what we do. Everyone is working hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, and we believe that a resolution is in sight. In the light of the ongoing delays, we think it’s only fair to share with you that the machine is to be called The A1200.”

Header image by Jcassara86 via Creative Commons