Video: Watch 40 minutes of WWE 2K26 gameplay showcasing its new features

WWE 2K26 is a matter of weeks away, and we recently went hands-on with the game for the first time.

In the first of a series of videos we’re going to be posting over the next few days, we’ve posted around 40 minutes of gameplay across two separate videos.

In the first video – which can be seen embedded above or on the VGC YouTube channel – VGC’s Chris Scullion and Jordan Middler discuss various elements of the new game.

This includes the new stamina and reversal system. For the first time in the WWE 2K series, a player’s reversals and stamina share a meter, which means players who perform too many reversals in a row can become temporarily tired and unable to reverse moves for a few seconds.

The video also shows the first season of the game’s Ringside Pass, which will be based on the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion. WWE acquired AAA last year, and four of its wrestlers appear on the Premium tier of the Ringside Pass Season One.

This year’s Showcase mode, celebrating the career of CM Punk, is also shown in the video, with the first two matches highlighted and the optional Gauntlet mode in which players take on every Showcase opponent in a row.

Other features shown in the video include controllable entrances and the ability to stack tables.

Whereas our first video features commentary from VGC staff, our second video – which can be seen below or on our YouTube channel – instead features three full matches without any VGC voiceover.

The following matches are shown in the above video:

A Fatal 5-way between Kane 98, The Rock 99, Shawn Michaels DX, Triple H 98 and Chyna 97.

A Brawl between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Doink and Joe Gacy.

An 8-man tag between D-Generation X and the Wyatt Sick6.

VGC will be posting more WWE 2K26 videos on Tuesday and Wednesday, showing more of the game’s modes.

WWE 2K26 will be released on March 13, with early access starting on March 6 for players who buy the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition of the game.