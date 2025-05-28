Video showing Nintendo Switch 2 booting up for the first time appears online

A video showing someone turning on the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time has appeared online.

The video, which we’ve linked below, shows Russian Telegram channel Pops & Culture turning on the console, then showing it to the camera.

The video, which is only 41 seconds long, appears to show the system’s setup screen, where the player chooses the system language.

It is likely that this is as far as anyone with early access to the console can access, as the rest of the system’s features, including playing games, are seemingly locked behind a mandatory day one update, which has yet to roll out.

However, the video does appear to be one of the first publicly shared instances of a launch Switch 2 booting, as well as a further example of the console’s street date being broken.

While those who’ve received the console early have been unable to launch Switch 1 games, it’s currently unknown if the system can play physical Switch 2 games without the mandatory update.

The video also appears to show off new menu music that plays while the system is being set up. It’s unknown whether that music will continue to the main Nintendo Switch 2 menu when the console has been set up fully.

It’s just over one week until the Switch 2’s global launch day. In the UK and Ireland, toy retailer Smyths has confirmed that it plans to hold midnight launches for the system in all of its stores.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Third-party launch games include Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic X Shadows Generations, and more.

Donkey Kong: Bananza is due for release in July, with Drag X Drive also expected this Summer. Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are also due this year, with no confirmed release dates.