Video: See WWE 2K26’s new Inferno match and I Quit match types in action

As the release of WWE 2K26 continues to get nearer, we’ve got more gameplay footage for you.

Yesterday we published 40 minutes of gameplay across two separate videos, and now here’s a further 20 minutes showing more of the game in action.

In today’s video we’re showing off two of the game’s new match types – Inferno and I Quit.

The video can be viewed embedded at the top of this article, or on the VGC YouTube channel.

In an Inferno match, opponents fight in a ring surrounded entirely by flames. As players perform moves that land their opponent on the mat, the flames get increasingly higher.

When the flames reach their maximum heat, you then have to dump your opponent over the top rope and burn them to win the match.

In an I Quit match, the aim is to wear an opponent’s health down until they’re too exhausted or in too much pain to carry on, at which point they must say “I quit” into a microphone held in front of them by the referee.

Our video above shows an Inferno match with CM Punk vs The Rock, and an I Quit match with Joe Hendry vs Penta.

If you haven’t seen them, we also published two videos on Monday, showing a general overview of gameplay and three more full matches. We’ll be posting another video on Wednesday, showing the MyFaction and The Island modes in action.

WWE 2K26 will be released on March 13, with early access starting on March 6 for players who buy the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition of the game.