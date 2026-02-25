Video: See WWE 2K26’s MyFaction and The Island modes in action

Our WWE 2K26 preview coverage concludes with one more gameplay video.

Since Monday we’ve been uploading numerous videos showing WWE 2K26‘s various modes in action.

This final video looks at MyFaction and The Island, and breaks down all the new changes made this year.

The video can be viewed embedded at the top of this article, or on the VGC YouTube channel.

The MyFaction section of the video shows the changes made to World Tour and Faction Wars, as well as the remove and men’s and women’s divisions from the mode.

It also explains the Quick Swap match type, which is exclusive to MyFaction and lets players instantly switch between members of their team of four.

This is followed by a section looking at The Island mode and its new three-faction storyline, as well as its addition of voice acting instead of static dialogue screens, and a look at its new Scrapyard Brawl area.

Finally, the video ends with a commentary-free look at a full Quick Swap match and a full Scrapyard Brawl match.

If you haven’t seen them yet, we also published three other WWE 2K26 videos this week, showing a general overview of gameplay, three full matches and the Inferno and I Quit matches.

WWE 2K26 will be released on March 13, with early access starting on March 6 for players who buy the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition of the game.