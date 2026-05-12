Video: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle running on Switch 2, docked and handheld

Check out this brand new footage of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle running on Nintendo Switch 2.

One of 2024’s best games is now available on Nintendo‘s console, along with its DLC expansion, The Order of Giants.

In the video embedded above (or on our YouTube channel), you can watch footage of the game’s opening sequence running handheld on Nintendo Switch 2.

Then, in the video below (or on YouTube) you can watch the opening section of the game’s Vatican level, this time running docked.

MachineGames‘ The Great Circle was first released for Xbox and PC in December to positive reviews, amassing over four million players, according to Microsoft’s official numbers. It was then released on PS5 in April 2025.

VGC’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review called it “one of this year’s greatest adventures”.

“We had a smile on our face from beginning to end while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” we wrote. “As close as games can come to a genuine old-fashioned Hollywood blockbuster, it’s also an incredibly rich adventure game stuffed to the gills with secrets to find.”