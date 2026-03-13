Video: How well does WWE 2K26 run on Switch 2? Watch our comparison video

WWE 2K26 is out today, but how well does it run on Nintendo Switch 2?

When WWE2K25 was released in March 2025, Nintendo‘s new console wasn’t out yet. When it finally did launch, 2K released a Switch 2 version in July 2025.

Now that it’s time for WWE 2K26, the Switch 2 version is available day-and-date with the other PS5, Xbox Series X and PC versions.

How does it fare, however? Our review of the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 last year praised the game for its excellent performance, especially compared to the last mainline WWE 2K entry on a Nintendo console, the awful Switch version of WWE 2K18.

“The Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 is the best wrestling game on a Nintendo console since at least the N64 era, certainly the GameCube one,” we wrote at the time. “It’s not without its faults, some of which are present on all versions of the game, but the overall package is a brilliant offering.

“It’s satisfying enough as an annual iteration on other formats, but as the first non-broken WWE 2K entry on a Nintendo console since the 480p era, it’s a revelation for Nintendo-playing wrestling fans.”

Our video – which can be seen embedded at the top of this article, or on the VGC YouTube channel – shows the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K26 and compares it with the Xbox Series X version.

As you can see, the Switch 2 version does a very good job of retaining most of the quality, and while some details are fuzzier – see Charlotte’s hair during her entrance – it’s generally a solid performance for less powerful hardware.