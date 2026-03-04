Video: Here’s some new gameplay of Control Resonant in action

VGC recently attended a presentation for Control Resonant, so here’s some new gameplay footage.

Our video, which can be seen embedded above or on the VGC YouTube page, shows the game’s combat system in action as protagonist Dylan Faden takes on enemies.

In Control Resonant, players will take control of Dylan, the brother of the protagonist from the first game. Control Resonant takes place in Manhattan.

Remedy Entertainment describes the in-game Manhattan as a “expansive, unfamiliar world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defiles natural law and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare.”

We were shown more of the game in action late last year, and came away curious at what appears to be a big departure from the first Control’s gameplay mechanics.

“Control Resonant hangs on whether or not players will take to Dylan as a protagonist in the same way they did to Jesse in the first game,” we wrote in our preview last year.

“Remedy has a huge amount of credit in the bank for crediting memorable, engaging and unique single-player experiences, so we’re excited to see more of the game. It’s a bold choice throwing away so much of what fans loved about the first game, but if there’s a studio we’d trust to make that call, it’s Remedy.”