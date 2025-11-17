Video: Here’s how WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition looks running on iPhone 17 Pro Max

The mobile version of WWE 2K25 was released today, so here’s some gameplay footage showing how it runs.

WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition is available on newer iOS and Android devices, offering a cut-down version of the main console experience.

There are around 40 WWE superstars past and present to choose from in the mobile version, as well as one-on-one and two-on-two tag matches.

There’s also a Career mode, but for now these are the only modes available in this version.

As the name suggests, the game is available exclusively to Netflix subscribers, at no extra charge. Anyone who doesn’t subscribe to Netflix won’t be able to get the app.

In our gameplay video, which can either be viewed at the top of this page or on our YouTube channel, we’ve shown CM Punk fighting John Cena.

As you can see in the clip, matches are much shorter than they are in the main console game, and full entrances aren’t featured – only shorter versions.

There’s also no commentary in our video, but this can be added with a separate download (presumably to keep the initial install size as low as possible).