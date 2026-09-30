Video: Here’s gameplay of Ghost of Yotei’s new roguelike mode, featuring the return of Jin Sakai

VGC recently went hands-on with the opening hours of Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition’s new roguelike mode, Most Wanted.

The new mode, which is included alongside the upcoming Echoes of Sekigahara, sees players take on waves of enemies from the base game, before facing off against one of the Yotei Six, the main antagonists of Atsu’s story.

Most Wanted is run-based, with players earning currency and upgrades throughout each run. The currency can then be spent in a menu to upgrade abilities, and change the starting weapon of each player character. Unlike the base game, Most Wanted allows players to play as multiple characters, including Jin Sakai, the protagonist from Ghost of Tsushima.

These extra characters are unlocked depending on how much currency the player has spent on upgrades to other characters. This is a smart move that will stop players from hoarding currency to save up for Jin, rather than upgrading the other characters and making it further in each run.

We’ve captured 27 minutes of Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted gameplay footage on PS5 Pro, which can be watched below:

Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted makes players earn most of the abilities and upgrades from the base game again via the currency system, meaning even players who are adept at the higher-level combat from the base game will have to relearn the mechanics and deal with fighting as a much weaker warrior.

From what we’ve played, get ready to die a lot. The runs are quick, and while progression feels steady, we certainly had to grit our teeth through some tough early runs. Forcing players to go back to the base level abilities of Atsu and the others is a smart choice, as the fully levelled Ghost that most players who’ve completed the game will be used to playing as would make the mode feel very trivial.

We’ve enjoyed what we’ve played so far, and the prospect of playing as Jin Sakai again has us hooked on the “one more run” feeling that these game modes are built on. While the kneecapping of Atsu’s abilities and powers will be a relearning curve for some, it’s a great challenge.

Both Most Wanted and the new expansion will be released on October 1, and are included together for $14.99 as DLC for players who already own Ghost of Yotei.

For those who don’t, a new Complete Edition of the game is currently available for for $69.99. Players who buy it can start playing the base game now, with Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted arriving as a patch on October 1.