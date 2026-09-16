Video: Here’s a look at the Wo Long 2 alpha demo, which is available today to mark its release date announcement

Koei Tecmo has revealed the release date for Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, along with the release of a new Alpha Demo of the game.

The publisher announced that the game will be released on March 4, 2027 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and PC.

The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of release.

VGC went hands-on with the Alpha Demo while at Gamescom last month, and we’ve captured footage from it so you can see it in action. You can either watch this in the video embedded above, or via VGC’s YouTube channel.

The demo is available to download now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but will only last until September 30.

Koei Tecmo also announced that the game will have a Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the base game, a Season Pass and a Creator God Armor Set, as well as a Digital Artbook, Digital Mini Soundtrack and Shitieshou Hat.

Everyone who buys the game in any physical or digital format up until March 18, 2027 will get a Harvest God Armor Set as an early purchase bonus, and players who pre-order the digital game by March 2027 will get the Creator Goddess Garb set too.

The original Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – which was a soulslike from Team Ninja, in the same vein as the Nioh series – is currently available on Xbox Game Pass.

“Set in the aftermath of the first game amid a fantasy take on the late Eastern Han period of Chinese history, you’ll play a nameless champion fighting against humans and demons alike across vast battlefields,” Xbox stated while announcing the game during its summer Xbox Games Showcase.

“The new game features an evolved Chinese martial arts style integrating both offensive and defensive combat, and you can expect to learn more about what’s new in the coming months.”