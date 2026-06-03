Video: Here’s a look at eFootball Kick-Off, Konami’s offline spin-off, running on Switch 2

Just in time for the World Cup, Konami has brought its football series eFootball to Nintendo Switch 2.

This isn’t the same free-to-play eFootball game seen on other platforms, however. Instead, eFootball Kick-Off is a Switch 2 exclusive which focuses more on offline play.

This paid edition is priced at £15.99 / $19.99, and offers a World Tour mode where players travel around the planet, playing against club teams. Each time a club team is defeated, one of their players can be transferred to your squad.

The game also includes an International Cup mode (with the same groups as the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026), as well as the option to play both modes in co-op.

Our video shows the game in action on Switch 2. As you can see by the video, it mainly runs at a smooth 60 frames per second, which gives it one advantage over EA Sports FC 26, which runs at 30fps on Switch 2.

You can view the video embedded above, or on the VGC YouTube channel.