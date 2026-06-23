Video: Here’s 30 minutes of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy gameplay

The third game in the Plague Tale series is two months away – here’s how it’s shaping up.

Our gameplay video of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy – which can be viewed embedded above or on the VGC YouTube channel – shows around 30 minutes of gameplay taken from the game’s fifth chapter.

A prequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem, Resonance is set 15 years earlier and focuses on Sophia, a character who helps the protagonists in the previous games.

Long before she was the captain of a pirate ship, Sophia was a smuggler who set out on her own adventure, in search of answers about her past.

Our gameplay footage shows Sophia and her close friend Leni exploring an ancient ruin and engaging in battle with numerous enemies.

It also shows some of the puzzles involving the Minoan sphere, a special ball which can be inserted into various switches for some puzzles, and used as a prism for other light-based riddles.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set for release on August 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its day of release.