Video: Check out the multiplayer modes in Crazy Taxi World Tour in our PC footage

A closed network test was held for Crazy Taxi: World Tour over the weekend, and if you missed out we’ve got footage for you.

The test was designed to test the game’s multiplayer matches in their entirety, and while we could only ever get matches against bots, those bots were at least up for the challenge.

Our footage, which can be seen embedded above or on the VGC YouTube channel, shows the two multiplayer modes featured in the closed network test, and includes two variants of each so you can see how the options differ.

It opens with a Pickup Race in the game’s new Germany map. In this mode, six players race to be the first to pick up and drop off five specific passengers.

This is followed by a second Pickup Race, this time in the West Coast map (the San Francisco themed area from the original Crazy Taxi). In this match, spike strips have been enabled, which stop your taxi dead and briefly freeze them in place if they’re run over.

The footage then shifts to a Cops & Cabbies match, and it’s back in Germany (the only map available for this mode). First we show you what it’s like to play on the Cabbie team, where a team of four has to deliver a set number of passengers before a timer runs out.

We then conclude with another Cops & Cabbies match, this time being on the Cops side, where two players have to prevent the other four from completing their task by ramming them and sending them to a cell in the middle of the map, where they have to wait until they’re released.

The footage is running on the PC version of the game with all the graphical settings on maximum. We unfortunately had to turn the music off to avoid YouTube copyright strikes, but rest assured all the music from the first game (from The Offspring, Bad Religion and the like) was in the network test itself.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour will be released in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.