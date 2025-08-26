Video: A quick look at Hello, Mario!, a free Switch and mobile app that lets kids pull Mario’s face

Nintendo has released Hello, Mario!, a new app aimed at young children.

The app is available for free now on the Switch eShop, the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, but only appears to be available in Japan for now.

With support for a range of languages including English, however, it seems all but certain that Hello, Mario! will be released in the West at some point.

The app, which can be seen in our video above or on our YouTube channel, plays like a 2D version of the Super Mario 64 title screen, with children able to pull Mario’s face.

They can also summon a number of power-ups and enemies to affect the screen and make things happen to Mario.

Hello, Mario! is part of the My Mario line of products aimed at young children, which released across Japan today and also includes Nintendo‘s first few episodes of stop-motion animation series It’s Me, Mario.

Nintendo says select products from the My Mario line will be released outside of Japan next year, so there’s a chance the Hello, Mario! app may not appear on the Western eShop and app stores until then.