VGC’s first book is now available to buy

VGC: The 2025 Guide to Video Games is now available to buy in Europe, with a North American release coming soon.

Originally announced last year, VGC’s first physical book was compiled throughout 2024, and the final product is now available to buy.

You can buy the book directly from the publisher Pen & Sword Books (where it currently has a 30% discount as part of a special introductory price), or from various online booksellers including (but not limited to):

VGC: The 2025 Guide to Video Games offers a compendium of our best work from 2024, presented as a physical, hardcover book designed to be collected and kept.

Although most will know VGC for its online news, many of our writers came from a print background, in the days when game magazines packed newsagent shelves, writing for the likes of CVG, Official Nintendo Magazine, and PC Zone.

Physical media is something dear to our hearts, so when we were presented with the opportunity to create a VGC book by publisher Pen & Sword, naturally, we jumped at the chance.

Inspired by classic gaming magazines of the past, the book features separate News, Previews and Reviews sections, along with special cover art by Wil Overton, the much-loved illustrator of countless iconic British magazines such as Super Play and N64 Magazine.

Our News section consists of a lengthy feature breaking down all the year’s biggest stories month-by-month, with a more light-hearted tone than you would usually get on the main VGC site (those signed up for our weekly newsletter on Patreon will have an idea of what to expect).

This is followed by our Previews section, featuring a series of two-page previews covering all the biggest games of 2025.

Our huge Reviews section consists of specially repurposed versions of all of our game reviews from 2024, with each re-edited and redesigned in the style of a ’90s-era video game magazine like Computer & Video Games.

Finally, since no ‘magazine’ would be complete without one, we end with a Letters section consisting of emails sent to us from VGC readers and Patreon subscribers.