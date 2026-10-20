VGC took its first live show to Glasgow – and what a night it was

On Friday, VGC took to the stage for the first-ever VGC Live event – and what a night it was.

In front of a packed crowd at Glasgow’s famous Oran Mor, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson brought VGC: The Video Game Podcast to the stage for the very first time. The team was joined by The Football Ramble’s Pete Donaldson and The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald.

The show, which took the audience through the biggest headlines and behind-the-scenes from the first seven years of VGC, was one of multiple activities across the weekend, which saw members of the VGC community fly in from as far as the United States to take part.

Attendees could also pick up the first VGC merchandise, including an event poster (designed by games mag legend Wil Overton) and a custom T-shirt, which were only available to those who attended in person. We’ll announce more VGC merchandise, available worldwide, soon.

A big thanks is due to GSC Game World, which provided 264 cans of the Stalker Limited Edition Non-Stop energy drink, which the team reviewed on stage. Every audience member went home with (at least) a can.

For those who couldn’t make it to Glasgow, not all is lost: the filmed version of the show will be released later in the year for VGC Patreon subscribers.

And for those who missed the opportunity to purchase the event merchandise, we have a small amount of stock remaining that we will put back on sale soon. Members of Patreon.com/videogameschronicle will be the first to hear about both.

On behalf of the entire VGC team, I’d like to thank everyone who made the effort to come to our first show – especially those who traveled far to attend. The event also couldn’t have happened without the support of lots of people behind the scenes, including stage guests Pete Donaldson and Keza Macdonald.

It was great to see so many familiar (and new!) faces from the community in the audience.

In an era when so many sites are disappearing, and people’s internet homes are going with them, we’re thankful to have built such an inclusive, positive community. The sheer number of fan-organized events across the weekend is evidence of that. We can’t wait to see you all again for the next one.

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