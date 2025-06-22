Veteran Witcher 3 devs premiere gory gameplay for vampire RPG Blood of the Dawnwalker

The first extensive gameplay video has been released for The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new RPG from a group of lead developers behind The Witcher 3.

Developed by new Polish studio Rebel Wolves, and published by Bandai Namco, The Blood of Dawnwalker is described as “a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative”.

The new 20-minute gameplay video premiered on Saturday shows extensive gameplay for the first time, as protagonist Coen explores a town, battling bandits, enhancing his skills and eventually, transforming into a vampire.

Dawnwalker is being developed with Unreal Engine 5 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a release planned for some time in 2026.

“Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love,” a synopsis reads. “Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun’s light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.”

Rebel Wolves is helmed by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was The Witcher 3’s game director and head of production/secondary game director for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game director is joined at his new Warsaw, Poland-based studio by Bartłomiej Gaweł, who was The Witcher 3’s art director, as well as writer Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077), design director Daniel Sadowski (Witcher 1), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3), CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski.

CD Projekt Red veteran Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined Rebel Wolves as creative director. He spent almost 13 years at CD Projekt, during which time he held roles including lead quest designer on The Witcher 3 and its expansions, and quest director on Cyberpunk 2077.