Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 finally gets a release date, locks two of its clans behind $22 DLC

The long in-development Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 finally has a release date, but two of its clans are locked behind day-one DLC.

After numerous delays, the game will be released on October 21, according to co-publishers Paradox Interactive and White Wolf.

The base game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at a price of $59.99 / £49.99, and players who pre-order it will get the Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox, a Haven decor item which plays music by Rik Schaffer, the composer for the original Bloodlines.

It’s also been announced that while the game will launch with six clans, two of them will be locked through paid DLC.

The Brujah, Tremere, Banu Haqim and Ventrue clans will be included in the base game, but the Toreador and Lasombra clans will be featured in Shadows & Silk, a paid DLC pack released on the same day as the game.

A Deluxe Edition of the game, priced at $69.99 / £58.50, includes a cosmetic DLC pack called Santa Monica Memories, including decor items inspired by the original Bloodlines.

Players will need to buy the Premium Edition, priced at $89.99 / £74.99, to get the Shadows & Silk DLC featuring the two extra clans (as well as the Santa Monica Memories DLC).

Anyone who doesn’t buy the Premium Edition will be able to buy the DLC separately. Santa Monica Memories costs $11.99 / £9.99, while Shadows & Silk costs $21.99 / £18.69.

Bloodlines 2 was initially being developed by Hardsuit Labs and was scheduled for release in 2020.

However, in August 2020 the action RPG sequel was delayed to 2021 and both its creative director and lead narrative designer were fired.

In February 2021 Paradox delayed Bloodlines 2 again and announced it had pulled development from Hardsuit Labs.

Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester later revealed that the company came close to scrapping Bloodlines 2 completely after cutting ties with its original developer.