Vampire Survivors forced to abandon PlayStation cross-save due to undisclosed legal complications

Vampire Survivors’ developer says it’s had to abandon its plans to add cross-save to PlayStation consoles due to a “legal issue”.

In January, the game’s developer and publisher Poncle stated that the upcoming version 1.13 patch would introduce cross-save “to everyone, on all platforms”, enabling players to save their game on one system and continue it on another.

To activate cross-save, players will have to create an account on Poncle’s website, then log into it on each system. In this way players can, for example, use their Poncle account to save on the PC version then load that save on the Switch version.

However, the studio has now confirmed that the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Vampire Survivor will no longer have cross-save functionality because of an issue with sharing user data.

“We’re sorry to say won’t be able to bring the Vampire Survivors Cross-Save feature to PlayStation 4/5 alongside our next update,” Poncle wrote on X. “Last month, we told everyone that Cross-Save would be available on PlayStation 4/5, PC, Xbox, Android and iOS alongside our next free Vampire Survivors update in April.

“But at last minute, we’ve run into a legal issue on PlayStation we weren’t aware of that requires us to share info on our partners that we’re unable to. The chances of Cross-Save coming to PlayStation consoles are now very slim but not impossible, so we’re going to keep working alongside PlayStation to resolve these problems. We’re so sorry to build up any anticipation for this feature on PlayStation only to change plans at the last minute.

“Cross-Save will still be available on PC, Xbox, Android and iOS in the next few weeks, with Nintendo Switch following at a later date (plus Apple Arcade if we can do so without breaching any privacy commitments).”

Poncle didn’t go into any detail on exactly what the issue is regarding the sharing of user data, nor why the issue affects PlayStation consoles but doesn’t appear to be a problem on Xbox or Switch.

Last night Vampire Survivors won the award for Evolving Game at the BAFTA Games Awards, on the same night Astro Bot won Best Game.