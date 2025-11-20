Vampire Crawlers, a first-person deck building Vampire Survivors spin-off, is coming next year

The next game in the Vampire Survivors franchise has been announced, and it’s a first-person card game.

Vampire Crawlers is coming in 2026 to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate.

You can watch the first trailer for the game below.

The game isn’t a sequel, it’s a spin-off, according to the developers.

“This is just a spin-off of Vampire Survivors – hopefully the first in a series of spin-offs!,” said Poncle founder & CEO, Luca Galante

“The idea is to take some of the core pillars behind the development of VS and to apply them to existing genres. I’m talking about accessibility, immediacy, affordability, replayability, and sparkly stuff. Tons of sparkly stuff! With regards to a sequel to Vampire Survivors, we’re working on something, but we’re not talking about that just yet.”

The game began development following the breakout success of Vampire Survivors, which entered early access in 2021 and became a viral hit and a Game of the Year contender.

Poncle has plans to update Vampire Crawlers, but wants to wait for community feedback before committing to what is next for the game.

“We actually have a lot of ideas to expand the game even further […] We’ll leave it to the community to tell us if they want even more, and what they actually want from it going forward,” said Galante.