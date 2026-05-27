Valve’s Steam Deck gets huge price increase, 1TB OLED model now $949

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck is the latest piece of gaming tech to receive a price increase, with both models increasing in price by over 40%.

From today, the 512GB OLED model is now $789 USD/$1,129CAD/€779/ £669, and the 1TB model will cost $949 USD/$1349CAD/€919/£779.

These increases represent a 46% price increase for the 1TB model and a 43% price increase for the 512GB model. Both models are now back in stock on Steam after a period of intermittent availability.

Valve addressed the price increase in a short statement posted to the Steam Community page for the product.

“Steam Deck itself hasn’t changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.”

Valve is the latest hardware manufacturer to announce a sizeable price increase for consumer video game technology.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 would increase in price as of September 1st.

In March, Sony confirmed plans to increase the price of its consoles by at least $100 across the board. Notably, the premium PlayStation 5 Pro console increased by $150 and now retails for $900.

Microsoft raised the prices of its Xbox consoles twice last year. A standard Xbox Series X consoles now retails for $649.99, up $150 since launch, and the cheaper Series S sells for $399.99, an increase of $100.

It’s a challenging market for home consoles in general, with prices higher than ever and consumers squeezed by a higher cost of living. According to Circana data, hardware and software sales in the US had the worst November since tracking began. The average price of new video game hardware in the US in November 2019 was $235, compared with $439 in November 2025.