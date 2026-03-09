Valve insists it will release Steam Machine and Steam Frame in 2026, after blog said it ‘hoped’ to

Valve has reiterated that it will release Steam Machine and Steam Frame in 2026, after posting a blog that implied it could be delayed.

The company posted a blog article on Friday called Steam Year in Review 2025, in which it detailed all the new features, tools and improvements it launched last year.

The blog also mentioned Valve‘s hardware announcements, including the Steam Machine (a small PC designed for TV play), the Steam Frame VR headset and the new Steam Controller.

“Here’s the lineup of hardware we announced in 2025,” the blog read. “We hope to ship in 2026, but as we shared recently, memory and storage shortages have created challenges for us. We’ll share updates publicly when we finalize our plans.”

Valve had previously confirmed last week that while it planned on releasing Steam Machine and Steam Frame in the first half of 2026, the rapidly increasing price of PC components had delayed its announcement of pricing and release details.

Following the posting of its blog article, the use of the phrase “we hope to ship” led some to believe that the delay could be more severe, and that there was a chance the devices could be held back until 2027.

Now, in an attempt to reassure players that this isn’t the case, Valve has confirmed that the devices will indeed ship this year, telling The Verge that “nothing has actually changed on our end”.

The blog article was then edited to remove the “we hope to ship” wording, replacing it with a more certain commitment to release in 2026.

“Here’s the lineup of hardware we announced in 2025,” the blog now reads. “We shared recently that there have been challenges with memory and storage shortages, but we will be shipping all three products this year. More updates will be shared as we finalize our plans.”

In last week’s delay announcement, Valve said it still planned to release its console-like PC and VR headset in the first half of this year, but that it would need more time “to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce”.

“When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now,” it said last week. “But the memory and storage shortages you’ve likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then.

“The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).”