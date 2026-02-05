Valve claims Steam Machine testing shows ‘the majority’ of games run at 4K60 via FSR

Valve has claimed that the majority of games will “play great at 4K 60 with FSR” on its upcoming console-like PC, Steam Machine.

Steam Machine, a reinvented version of the small-sized boxes that Valve brought to market in the early 2010s, aims to let players access their Steam library in a more traditional console environment, like a living room.

Since the Steam Machine was announced, fans have questioned Valve about the box’s performance specs, especially when compared to contemporary consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In a new FAQ posted this week, Valve shared updates on ongoing testing of the system against Steam’s current library. “In our testing, the majority of Steam titles play great at 4K 60FPS with FSR on Steam Machine,” it’s claimed.

FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) is an AMD technology that essentially allows hardware to render a game at a lower resolution and then leaves the FSR tech layer to upscale it, rather than using processing power. Valve’s Steam Deck FSR has been lauded for enabling performance-intensive games to run well on the small screen.

“That said, there are some titles that currently require more upscaling than others, and it may be preferable to play at a lower framerate with VRR to maintain a 1080p internal resolution,” Valve’s update adds.

“In the meantime, we are working on HDMI VRR, investigating improved upscaling, and optimizing ray tracing performance in the driver, so we are approaching this from multiple angles.”

Like with the Steam Deck, it’s likely that fans will find optimal settings for games that allow them to run far better than when using the default or recommended settings.

Valve also confirmed that it will share CAD specs for the Steam Machine faceplates ahead of launch, allowing third-party manufacturers and hobbyist to create their own faceplates.

Valve also confirmed this week that the spiralling cost of PC components has altered plans to announce the release date and the cost of its new hardware.