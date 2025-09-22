Unyielder, a 1v1 boss rush FPS from Shueisha Games, comes to PC next week

‘Boss rush FPS’ Unyielder is coming to PC next week, courtesy of manga publisher Shueisha’s video game arm, Shuiesha Games.

Developed by Singapore-based TrueWorld Studios, Unyielder is a roguelite first-person shooter which has the player taking on a series of 1v1 bass battles in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The game features more than 40 unique bosses, each of which has their own attack patterns and combat styles.

These span four different classes – Minor Bosses (who appear early on and have easier attack pattern), Major Bosses (who drop Data Drives for crafting), Special Bosses (who only appear when certain conditions are met) and Legendary Bosses (which are custom-crafted end bosses based on player decisions).

There are five characters to unlock, each with their own play styles. Gatling is a mid-range fighter, Thumper is a tank with high HP, Skinner is a high-risk melee fighter who gets buffs from dodging, Rali is a charge-based fighter who does big burst damage and Rain is a close-combat fighter who parries and counters.

“Unyielder is a single-player roguelite FPS where every fight is a high-stakes 1v1 boss battle in a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” the game’s official description reads.

“Dash, grapple, and smash your way through Antarctica with a constantly evolving arsenal of weapons, skills, and abilities scavenged from defeated foes. Every victory grants Data Drives that fuel the innovative ‘BYOBoss’ system, letting you craft your own final bosses and face personalized, unforgettable endgame showdowns.

“Blending looter-shooter action, fast-paced movement, and character-driven combat, Unyielder delivers chaotic, endlessly replayable battles that feel fresh every time.”

Unyielder will be released on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 29.