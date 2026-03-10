Until Dawn remake studio Ballistic Moon has been shut down

Ballistic Moon, the studio behind the Until Dawn remake, has officially been shut down.

The studio was founded in 2020 by production director Duncan Kershaw, creative director Neil McEwan and technology director Chris Lamb, and its first major game was the 2024 remake of Supermassive’s PS4 horror game Until Dawn.

While the remake was praised for its graphical upgrades and extra scenes, it was also criticised for its performance and the suggestion that its $60 price point didn’t offer enough for fans of the original 2015 version.

In September 2024, just one month before the release of the Until Dawn remake, Ballistic Moon announced that it was making significant cuts to ensure the studio could survive.

“As the games industry continues to face complex challenges, we at Ballistic Moon are confronted with some difficult realities,” the studio said in a statement published at the time.

“It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio. This comes after our development of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC.”

It now appears these cuts weren’t enough to keep the studio afloat, and as a result an application was made in November 2025 to strike Ballistic Moon off the UK Companies House register.

As spotted by Gaming Bolt, a notice published in The Gazette (the UK’s official public record) confirms that the company was struck off the register on January 21, and was dissolved on February 3.

The 2024 Until Dawn remake received a Metacritic score of 70, with a user score of 6.8. It fared slightly better on Steam, where 81% of user reviews are positive.

An Until Dawn movie was also released last year, which is set in the same universe as the game and revolves around a time loop gimmick. It earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 52% and a user score of 66%.