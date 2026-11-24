A project that aimed to get Grand Theft Auto 6 running on PC has already been shut down.

Project Leonida has had its GitHub page removed after announcing its plans to get the Xbox Series X version of GTA 6 playable on PC. It’s also claimed that its Discord server was taken down following a request from Rockstar and Take-Two.

The creator of Leonida has since announced that they are stepping away from the project to focus on schoolwork.

Like other recompilation projects, Leonida would not have contained its own executable file, and would have asked users to provide their own through a legitimate copy of the game. However, with prominent GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek now claiming to have released files for a development build of the Xbox version of the game, many would have been able to bypass the requirement to have their own copy.

While Leonida has been shut down, others are continuing to try and get this build of GTA 6 running on PC. Many are using AI chatbots such as Claude to code it for them, meaning that the work is being done faster than ever before. Some have released videos that appear to show the game able to load the intro, albeit with graphical issues.

Given all of the attention on GTA 6, projects like this were inevitable. However, from this, we can see that Take-Two is likely monitoring social media for these projects and is able to get Discord to cooperate with its takedown requests, making it harder for communities to share their work.

GTA 6 was released last week on November 19 and has quickly become a cultural phenomenon just like its predecessor. PlayStation says that it’s the biggest launch in the platform’s history, amassing 39 million players. It earned $3.79 billion in its first day of release, after being pre-ordered 32 million times.