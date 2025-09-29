UK retailers are heavily discounting 1TB PS5 Slim consoles ahead of the 825GB version’s arrival

UK retailers have been heavily discounting the PS5 Slim, with the Digital Edition getting a particularly notable price drop.

Multiple retailers are selling the PS5 Digital Edition for up to £100 off, with discounts of up to £55 off the standard PS5 Slim.

The models being discounted are the existing 1TB models, which may suggest retailers are trying to sell off their remaining stock before they’re replaced by the reported 825GB models.

Discounted consoles can currently be found at the following UK retailers:

PS5 Slim – Digital Edition (was £429.99)

PS5 Slim – Standard Edition (was £479.99)

Earlier this month it was reported that the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 would get a new revision, which has now started replacing the previous model in Europe.

Whereas the PS5 Digital Edition previously had 1TB of storage, the revised version now only contains 825GB of storage, but will retail for the same price.

A comparison video released this week also reveals that the new 825GB model has an entirely matte finish, as opposed to the part matte, part glossy finish of the original PS5 Slim design.

Sony increased the price of PS5 consoles in the US recently, but there’s currently no suggestion that the console will receive a similar storage reduction to 825GB outside of Europe yet.