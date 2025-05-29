UK retailer Game says some Switch 2 pre-orders have been cancelled

UK retailer Game has confirmed that it has cancelled a number of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

In a statement posted on its X account and its customer support website, the retailer said it recently cancelled some Switch 2 pre-orders, but didn’t specify how many customers have been affected and whether the cancellations were a mistake.

It also said it’s trying to make some of the cancelled pre-orders active again, but hasn’t yet indicated how many are likely to miss out on receiving a console on launch day.

“We sincerely apologise for the recent cancellation of some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders,” the statement reads. “We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order.

“We’re currently working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible. If your order was impacted, please know that we’re doing everything we can and will be in touch with further updates and next steps.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to resolve this. We truly appreciate your support.”

Like most UK retailers, Game is no longer taking pre-orders for Switch 2, as its allocated stock is presumably all accounted for.

UK retailer Smyths confirmed earlier this week that all its UK and Ireland branches will be holding midnight launches for Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the retailer, customers who pre-ordered for Click and Collect or for In-Store Collection will be able to pick up their console from 12.01am to 12.30am on June 5 (photo ID will be required).

Smyths says “limited stock” of Switch 2 consoles will also be available to purchase on the night.

As well as the midnight launches at every branch, Smyths will also be hosting Switch 2 launch events from 11pm on June 4 at a select number of stores, where Nintendo goody bags will be given to the first 100 attendees.