UK retailer Game looks like it’s about to enter administration again

British retailer, Game, could be about to enter administration again.

Earlier this week, Game Retail, which is owned by Frasers Group, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators (NOI), which gives it ten days of protection from creditor action while it considers its next steps, reports BusinessDesk.

Historically, Game has been one of the UK’s most significant retail brands for video games. Founded in 1992, Game grew significantly over the following decades, acquiring Virgin Games, Electronics Boutique, and Gamestation.

Game struggled in the 2010s, however, entering administration in 2012 and closing nearly 300 stores, before it was rescued by Frasers Group in 2019.

Game currently has around 240 stores across the UK, including those located within other Frasers Group stores such as Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

In recent years, Game has wound down its pre-order business, trade-in programs, and reward schemes.

Howeber, speaking to GamesIndustry.biz in 2023, Game MD, Nick Arran, denied the chain was turning its back on its games business to focus on other items, such as toys.

“Gaming is our core business and we will be last man standing selling physical video games,” he said.

“We see our place in the market as proving that there is a place for physical, whether that be the collector’s editions, which we see as the vinyl of video games, or the gifter who doesn’t want to wrap up a download code for Christmas.

“But we need to be realistic. We have a business to run and the expectation is this will decline. So we need to fill that gap.”