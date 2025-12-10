UK PM Keir Starmer says the government will look into Rockstar’s recent layoffs amid allegations of union-busting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the government will look at Rockstar’s recent decision to lay off 31 employees, amid allegations that it was an attempt to stop them forming a union.

Last month Rockstar dismissed over 30 staff across its offices in the UK and Canada for what it called “gross misconduct” related to what it called the alleged leaking of company secrets in a public forum.

Following this, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleged that the employees were fired because they were part of an IWGB Game Workers Union channel on Discord, and were either members of the union or were attempting to organise a union at Rockstar.

A number of petitions outside Rockstar’s Edinburgh office and parent company Take-Two‘s London office followed, while more than 200 employees at Rockstar North delivered a letter to management asking that their fired colleagues be “immediately reinstated”.

Now, during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions session, Chris Murray – Labour MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh – raised the issue, asking Starmer if he would look into the situation.

“The video games company Rockstar in my constituency last month fired 31 employees, without providing evidence or union representation,” Murray said.

“The IWGB alleges union-busting. Having met Rockstar, they have failed to reassure me they are following employment law, and I share concerns about union-busting.

Union busting has consequences! UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the government will look into @RockstarGames's dismissal of 31 union members. pic.twitter.com/4EEM9NvcR7 — IWGB Game Workers (@IWGB_GW) December 10, 2025

“Given this government is responsible for the biggest increase in workers’ rights in our generation, does the Prime Minister agree all companies, regardless of profit size, must follow UK employment law, and all workers have the right to join a union?”

Starmer replied: “Well, it’s a deeply concerning case. Every worker has the right to join a trade union, and we’re determined to strengthen workers’ rights, and ensure they don’t face unfair consequences for being part of a union.

“Our ministers will look into the particular case that he raises, and keep him updated.”

Rockstar has always insisted that its decision to fire the employees was due to “gross misconduct, and no other reason”, stating last month: “We took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”