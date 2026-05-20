UK-centric gaming showcase, For One Night Only, announced, featuring IO Interactive and Criterion

For One Night Only is a UK-centric gaming showcase set to feature live interviews, developer reveals, and new content announcements.

The event is being streamed on July 29, 2026. It will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Outernet London.

Hitman and 007: First Light developers IO Interactive and Battlefield studio Criterion are two of the biggest studios to be confirmed at the event so far. You can find the full list below, with more to be announced in the future.

Bossa Studios

Criterion – A Battlefield Studio

Firefly Studios

FuturLab

Huey Games

Huskrafts

IO Interactive

Salix Games

Spiderling Studios

Team 17

Two Point Studios

Yogscast Games

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY 🎮



A new showcase celebrating UK games.

Streamed globally on July 29.



Exclusive reveals, new trailers and live developer interviews.



🔗 https://t.co/BemoEMPX7S#FONO26 #UKGames pic.twitter.com/yTuFHnIaTv — For One Night Only (@FONO_Games) May 20, 2026

The event will coincide with a UK industry Steam sale featuring more than 100 games, highlighting talented studios from across the United Kingdom.

For One Night Only is an event created by UK games trade body, Ukie, and creative agency Liquid Crimson. The For One Night Only website is up now.

The event will be hosted by Australian comedian Bec Hill, who said, “It is an absolute honour to be invited to host this event! I am in awe of the talent which continues to emerge from and within the British games industry, so it will be a refreshing (and humbling) experience to host something where the attendees’ level of creativity and skill outweighs my own.”

“The UK is home to some of the best games development talent in the world, from innovative indie favourites to globally successful blockbusters,” said Ukie CEO Nick Poole. “For One Night Only will be a unique celebration of these amazing creative businesses and a showcase of their games to a global audience of game players. So, tune in for a night of fun, games, developer interviews and exclusive reveals.”

IO Interactive, which has a studio in Brighton, UK, is set to launch 007: First Light on May 27, 2026. In VGC’s preview, writer Alex Donaldson said: “I’ve been writing about games for a long time, and usually such a transcript only runs away with you in two scenarios: when something is shaping up to be rubbish, or when something is shaping up to be truly special. Three hours have convinced me that First Light is likely to be the latter – I really hope IOI sticks the landing next month.”