Ubisoft’s NFT RPG Champions Tactics is shutting down, shortly after it scrapped its blockchain use

Ubisoft has announced that its NFT-based role-playing game Champions Tactics is shutting down.

The company launched its “Web3 competitive turn-based RPG” in October 2024, which sees players assemble groups of three characters to battle against enemies in turn-based combat.

The game’s controversy lay in its Web3 functionality, where each character essentially functioned as NFTs, and could be purchased with in-game or cryptocurrency.

Ubisoft stepped away from the game’s Web3 technology in May, telling players it planned to “progressively transition away from blockchain functionality”.

Now it’s announced the game will be shutting down entirely in October, two years after its initial launch.

“Today, we’re sharing an important update regarding the future of Champions Tactics,” it told players on its Discord server.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to sunset the game. The Champions Tactics servers will officially shut down on October 30.

“Until then, the game will remain fully playable, and our goal is to ensure that players can continue to enjoy the experience during these final months. As part of this transition, in-app purchases will be disabled on all platforms.

“We want to sincerely thank you for your support, passion, and dedication to Champions Tactics. More details and reminders will be shared as we approach the shutdown date.”

NFTs are unique non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain (a form of digital ledger), which effectively allow users to buy and sell digital products like in-game items or artwork.

NFTs continue to be a contentious issue with some due to the format’s high carbon footprint and what many perceive to be cynical implementation, though their use and worth has dropped considerably in recent years.