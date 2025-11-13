Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising is free to claim on PC for the next few weeks

Ubisoft is giving away its open-world mythological adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising for free on PC for the next few weeks.

The game, which was developed by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey studio Ubisoft Quebec, was originally released on December 3, 2020, and is now approaching its fifth anniversary.

It’s a different 5-year anniversary that has led to this giveaway, however. The Ubisoft Connect ecosystem was launched in November 2020, and it’s that which is being celebrated here.

To mark the milestone, players can visit the Ubisoft Store and ‘buy’ Immortals Fenyx Rising for free, until December 2.

After claiming the game it will remain in their Ubisoft Connect library as if it was a standard purchase, with no other subscription or purchase needed to continue playing it.

“Five years ago, Ubisoft Connect was launched as a unified ecosystem bringing Ubisoft players together across all platforms,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

“Since then, Ubisoft Connect has become the home for your Ubisoft games, your friends, and your gaming journey. Every month, millions of players around the world log in to play, connect, and share their experiences. From day one, our goal has been to create a seamless experience for all of you, no matter where or how you play.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open-world action-adventure game about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. It received generally favourable reviews with a Metacritic score ranging from 76 to 81 depending on platform.

Two years ago, sources told VGC that a follow-up game was in early development at Ubisoft Quebec, but company leadership ultimately decided to cancel it in July 2023 due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP.

VGC understood that Immortals: Fenyx Rising did find a modest audience, but a lot of it came via price discounting, and its total sales in Europe were around 70% lower than what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla managed to achieve over a similar timeframe.