Ubisoft’s CEO has let slip that a new Ghost Recon is coming

Ubisoft executives have revealed that a new Ghost Recon game is in development, and it’s potentially a first-person shooter.

In a recent annual meeting highlighted by Game File, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Frederick Duguet fielded questions from shareholders.

Notably, the pair mentioned a new Ghost Recon game multiple times. Ubisoft has not announced a new Ghost Recon, so this represents the first time the public is hearing of such a project.

In one segment, in which Guillemot mentioned the success of Rainbow Six Siege as an example of its ability to make live service games, the CEO said: “In addition to the flagship game that I just mentioned, our objective is to also make strong progress in the growing market, generally speaking, by continuing to enhance our current experiences that we offer—and capitalizing on upcoming launches, such as The Division and Ghost Recon.”

Later, CFO Duguet was asked how Ubisoft will spend the investment it received from Tencent, as part of its creation of a new subsidiary.

Part of the investment, he said, will be used for “future development of other major brand names. So we’ve got… Ghost Recon is just one example, for our first-person-shooter-type games.”

Ghost Recon’s most recent entry, Breakpoint, was a commercial and critical disappointment for Ubisoft, prompting it to delay a slate of its biggest games to ensure quality. Another project, the planned live service game Ghost Recon Frontline, was cancelled before launch.

Asked about Guillemot and Duguet’s comments, an Ubisoft spokesperson told Game File: “Ghost Recon is an important and beloved brand for Ubisoft and our players and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right.”