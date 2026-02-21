Ubisoft’s CEO breaks silence, says the company has ‘multiple’ Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed games coming

Ubisoft has said it’s working on multiple Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games, spanning both single-player and multiplayer.

The details were shared in a new Variety interview with CEO Yves Guillemot, who discussed the company’s recent restructuring, including its Tencent-backed subsidiary Vantage Studios, which will steward Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry going forward.

“We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios,” Guillemot said. “Under the Assassin’s Creed brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year.”

He added: “On “Far Cry, anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development.”

Last month, Ubisoft detailed a ‘major reset’ at the company, which will see its creative teams radically restructured into autonomous ‘creative houses’. The publisher is also rolling out a cost-cutting initiative, which has so far resulted in the cancellation of six games, the postponement of seven others, and two studio closures.

Ubisoft has also proposed the elimination of up to 200 jobs at its headquarters in Paris, France, or around 18% of staff. Many staff have protested against the decision, with unions calling for Guillemot to step down.

In response to the protest, the CEO said, “I fully understand the legitimate concerns of our teams in France and around the world.”

He added: “Ubisoft is going through a major phase of transformation, affecting our organization, operations, and culture. Changes of this scale naturally raise questions and create tension, particularly when they impact people’s routines, and I recognize that.

“My commitment is to listen, lead responsibly, and keep our teams engaged. At the same time, we can’t ignore that we are part of an industry that is more competitive and demanding than ever.

“Delivering at the level of quality and ambition our players expect requires strong alignment, speed of execution, and close collaboration. The decisions we are making are guided by that reality.

“My main focus areas now are our transformation, ensuring Ubisoft’s long-term financial sustainability, and delivering games at the highest standard.

“Finally, on your question about unions, I believe more transparency and open dialogue with our teams, in all its forms and especially in times of major change, are essential.”