Ubisoft’s 2010 strategy game R.U.S.E. has returned from the dead

Real-time strategy game R.U.S.E. has returned to Steam for the first time in 11 years, courtesy of its original developer.

The game was the work of Eugen Systems – which went on to to develop the Wargame and Steel Division series – and was published by Ubisoft in September 2010.

It was delisted from Steam back in December 2015, however, with Ubisoft confirming at the time that it removed the game “due to the expiration of licensing rights over certain military items within the game”.

Now it’s back on Steam as R.U.S.E. Definitive Edition, with Eugen Systems itself seemingly handling publishing duties as it returns to Steam for the first time in more than a decade.

According to the developer, the Definitive Edition includes all the previously released DLC content at no extra cost, and has been updated to ensure it works properly on modern hardware, including the Steam Deck.

“Originally sidelined due to distribution constraints, this pillar of the RTS genre is returning to the spotlight, now available once again for both veteran commanders and a new generation of players,” the game’s description reads.

“To mark this relaunch, the game has undergone a series of updates to ensure seamless performance on the newest hardware specs. We are also proud to confirm that R.U.S.E. is now fully compatible with Steam Deck, allowing players to master the art of deception on the go. Finally, the game now includes all the DLCs ever released for free.”

Players who owned the previous Steam version of R.U.S.E. will keep their full access to the game, and will still receive all the new technical updates and the DLC at no extra cost.

“We are incredibly excited to bring R.U.S.E. back to its rightful place,” a statement from Eugen Systems said. “Our goal is to allow a new generation of strategists to experience a title that defined an era and paved the way for our later successes. The battlefield is open once more.”