Ubisoft says no more Assassin’s Creed remakes are planned, as it gives updates on Invictus and Hexe

Ubisoft has given an update on its Assassin’s Creed games in development, and has stressed that a remake isn’t one of them.

In a Fall 2026 update posted on the official Ubisoft website, head of content Jean Guesdon gave an update on the progress of its multiplayer Assassin’s Creed game codenamed Invictus, as well as its darker, horror-based Assassin’s Creed codenamed Hexe.

Guesdon also addressed player speculation about more remakes, following the success of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, and stressed that none are currently in development.

“As our first-ever franchise remake, Resynced taught us a tremendous amount,” he explained. “Taking on a game that holds such a special place in players’ hearts brought both excitement and challenges.

“Rebuilding old systems from scratch, adding new elements that fit the experience, and balancing legacy with innovation was a massive undertaking. We’re super proud of what the Resynced team delivered and how well it was received.

“One thing we want to be transparent about today is that we currently have no other Assassin’s Creed remake actively in development. Our teams are already focused on the next chapter of Assassin’s Creed titles, including projects you haven’t heard about yet, featuring new settings and stories.

“But don’t mistake that for a closed door. Like many of you, we love the idea of revisiting our classic titles, and we’ll keep exploring opportunities to bring older titles back.”

Ubisoft says Invictus feedback has been “very positive” but it still has “work ahead of us” with Hexe

Elsewhere in the update, Guesdon gave an update on the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer spin-off codenamed Invictus.

He explained that hundreds of players joined the first private Insiders Session a few months ago and played an early prototype, before sharing feedback with the development team.

“The response to the return of PVP multiplayer was very positive,” he said. “Insiders particularly enjoyed the parkour and verticality of our maps, the dynamic teamplay, and the chance to play as various Assassin’s Creed characters, each with their own skills and playstyles.

“One piece of feedback came through clearly, though – players saw great potential in the foundations but wanted more of the pillars that define Assassin’s Creed. The team spent the past months acting on it, and Invictus is now evolving in an exciting direction that better reflects those pillars while staying true to its multiplayer ambitions.

“We’re proud of the work so far and very excited for the year ahead. Invictus is still in development, so information you come across online may be incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate. We’ll keep testing new iterations and update you as soon as we have more to share.”

As for Assassin’s Creed: Hexe, Ubisoft’s more horror-based take on the series which revolves around witches, Guesdon suggested it may still be a while off, with more information coming next year at some point.

“We’re making steady progress on this darker Assassin’s Creed experience, though there is still work ahead of us,” he explained. “We know the wait has been long, and we’re grateful for your patience and continued enthusiasm for the project.

“The team remains focused on delivering the unique vision at the heart of this project, and we’ll share our next major update in 2027. Until we’re ready to share more, we’ll keep enjoying your theories, discussions, and excitement as this experience continues to take shape.”