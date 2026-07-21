Ubisoft promises more Ghost Recon news in August as Wildlands Definitive Edition info emerges

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be announcing news related to the Ghost Recon series next month.

In a post on the official Ghost Recon account on X, the publisher said an announcement would be made on August 6.

“It’s been a while Ghosts,” the post said. “We know some of you saw some updates, we’ll have more to say on the 6th of August when we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Ghost Recon. Intel coming soon.”

While no more information has been given on the nature of the announcement, it may relate to a new edition of Ghost Recon Wildlands reportedly spotted over the weekend.

A user on the Ghost Recon Wildlands Reddit page posted an image they saw on their Xbox dashboard, promoting a new Definitive Edition of the 2017 game.

A Definitive Edition of the game has now started appearing on certain regions of the Xbox and PlayStation Stores, but it’s for Xbox One and PS4 and appears to have been quietly released earlier this month.

The dashboard promotion shared on Reddit refers to a “major update” which includes the addition of a new mission called Last Rites and support for 4K and 60fps gameplay, implying PS5 and Xbox Series X/S support.

It also refers to two new cosmetic packs, called Nightfall Protocol and Cold Eye, which will also be included in the Definitive Edition. The listing on the Xbox store says these packs will be added on August 6, presumably tying in with Ubisoft‘s announcement.

It’s not yet clear if the August 6 announcement will refer solely to Ghost Recon Wildlands: Definitive Edition, or whether it will also include a reveal for an entirely new game in the Ghost Recon series.

The last entry, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, was released in 2019 and was met with a mixed response, with a Metacritic score of 56.