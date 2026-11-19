Ubisoft has reported higher-than-expected sales for both Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In its latest earnings report, Ubisoft said that Black Flag Resynced “outperformed expectations” thanks to more people opting for the premium edition.

Furthermore, Ubisoft reported an uptick in spending on previous Assassin’s Creed games. It singled out Odyssey as an example, saying that sales were boosted thanks to the release of a “major summer movie”.

This refers to The Odyssey, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Analysts noted at the time that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey benefited from the film’s premiere, as there was an increase in interest in the setting. Ubisoft also used the film’s success to promote the game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was released back in 2018, so it is surprising to see it mentioned in an earnings report that is otherwise focused on new releases and live service games. While we aren’t given any specifics on how much of an increase in spending it saw this year, it was enough for Ubisoft to consider it a factor in its sales figures.

Outside of game sales, the earnings report also sheds some light on Ubisoft’s plans for the future. Here, it is confirmed that its internal “reset” has been completed, restructuring the company into different divisions centred around different game genres.

The report also confirms that Ubisoft has founded a new division that is dedicated to implementing generative AI in its games.

Before the earnings report was shared, Ubisoft confirmed that it would be laying off 166 workers across its offices in Montréal and Québec. This adds to what has already been a devastating year for Ubisoft’s workforce, with multiple rounds of layoffs and game cancellations. Controversially, this included the cancellation of the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which was seemingly almost ready for release.