Ubisoft working on new Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and ‘first playable’ gen-AI experience

Ubisoft confirms that new games in the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon series will be available by March 2029, and that the “first playable Generative AI experience” is also in development.

This info is courtesy of Ubisoft’s 2025-26 earnings report. Ubisoft expects a “strong rebound” from fiscal year 2027 onwards, and it attributes this to Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon, indicating that all three will see new entries released prior to March 2029.

The highlights for Q4 included strong performance for Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, The Crew, and For Honor. In addition, Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence launched on mobile this year, and while Ubisoft confesses that the games “had a slow start,” it remains dedicated to growing audiences of both games.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more news regarding Assassin’s Creed: Hexe, which Ubisoft started teasing in 2022. In February 2026, Hexe director Clint Hocking left Ubisoft. Just two months later, game director Benoit Richer also left the project. While it’s possible that the game could launch prior to March 2029, it’s equally likely that Ubisoft is simply referring to Black Flag Resynced, which is due to launch on July 9, 2026.

The most puzzling part of the earnings report is when Ubisoft teases “its first playable Generative AI experience.” The full quotes on AI use are as follows:

“Ubisoft is accelerating investments behind Teammates, its first playable Generative AI experience, to enrich player experiences, while teams are making tangible progress organically on AI applications that can help manage the growing complexity of modern game development pipelines. This ranges from more intelligent bots supporting our QC teams, to smarter NPCs and game worlds that can adapt to player behavior and react more dynamically in real time.

“The Group is fully leveraging decades of expertise in open worlds, systemic gameplay, and AI-driven systems, combined with years of pioneering AI and machine learning research through its La Forge R&D teams. Together with the many early adopters across its production teams, this gives the Company confidence in Ubisoft’s ability to remain at the forefront of this transformation and provides its teams with tools to enhance their creativity.”

Even if it looks like we’re still not getting a new Splinter Cell game, new Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games should satisfy Ubisoft’s fanbase. Far Cry 6 was not seen as the high point of the series, with VGC’s Jordan Middler scoring it 2/5, saying: “If you’re interested in another Far Cry game that does the Far Cry stuff the way it’s been doing it for 10 years, you’ll probably have a good time, but if you’ve already hit your limit with this kind of game, Far Cry 6 is the ne plus ultra of why open-world game design is so badly in need of a revolution.”