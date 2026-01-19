Three classic Far Cry games are getting updates later this week to run at 60 frames per second on modern platforms.

The official Far Cry account posted a cryptic message on X, showing three sentences spelled out with emjois. The sentences spell out:

Far Cry + Tree + 6 Tea + Frame Pair Second

Far Cry + Blood Dragon + 6 Tee + Frame Pear Second

Far Cry + Gorilla + 6 Tea + Frame Purr Seconds

One follower replied to the tweet, asking to confirm if this meant Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Far Cry Primal were getting 60fps patches, to which it replied with a GIF saying “that is correct”.

Another follower then asked when the updates would arrive. It replied: “In a few days. January 21.”

The account has since officially confirmed part of this, showing a video of Far Cry 3 running at 60 frames per second on current gen consoles and stating that the update will indeed be arriving on “current-gen consoles” on January 21.

Last April, Far Cry 4 received a similar update, more than 10 years after its release, allowing it to run at 60fps on PlayStation 5. The game already ran at 60fps on Xbox Series X thanks to Microsoft‘s FPS boost feature, which was applied to select titles including Ubisoft‘s game.

A once-in-a-lifetime vacation. 🌴

Unspoiled nature. Open skies.



Everything runs smoother at 60 FPS on current gen consoles. Pack light. Things escalate fast. #FarCry3 pic.twitter.com/WkhHp9paYF — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) January 18, 2026

Ubisoft seemingly has big plans for Far Cry in the future, as evidenced by the launch of its new Tencent-backed subsidiary Vantage Studios, which is designed to oversee Ubisoft’s three biggest IP – Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Far Cry.

These plans extend beyond games, too. In November it was announced that a TV series based on Far Cry is in the works at FX, with plans to air it as an anthology series, where each season will be set in a different location and have a different cast of characters.

The show, which will stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ elsewhere around the world, will be produced by Rob Mac via his More Better Productions company, and by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Alien: Earth) via his 26 Keys production company.

Rob Mac – creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham, who recently legally changed his name from Rob McElhenney to make it easier for people to pronounce his name when he works in South America – is also set to star in the show.